Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 2 bed/2bath town home in a convenient location. Great room floor plan has tall ceilings, wood blinds throughout, an open kitchen layout, walk-in pantry, tile in all the right places and 1 car garage and an assigned parking spot. This is a great unit, must see!

Please call or Email Tim

Tim@AZRentalhomes.com

480.588.5333 ext 1