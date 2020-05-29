All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3953 N 146th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3953 N 146th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3953 N 146th Lane

3953 North 146th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3953 North 146th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Walk to Millennium High and Western Sky Middle Schools. 4 bed, 2 bath,new carpet, paint, fenced pool, grassy area in back. 2.5 car garage. Gardener and pool service included. 3 miles south of Luke AFB, close to freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 N 146th Lane have any available units?
3953 N 146th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 3953 N 146th Lane have?
Some of 3953 N 146th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 N 146th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3953 N 146th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 N 146th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3953 N 146th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3953 N 146th Lane does offer parking.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 N 146th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3953 N 146th Lane has a pool.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3953 N 146th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 N 146th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3953 N 146th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3953 N 146th Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College