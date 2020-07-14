The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor

1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Palm Valley West
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1-1076 · Avail. Sep 12
$1,365
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1-2053 · Avail. Sep 10
$1,375
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft
Unit 1-2049 · Avail. now
$1,375
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Modern interiors. Luxury amenities. An ideal location in Goodyear, AZ near Pebble Creek. It's all waiting for you at The Maxx 159. With 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to choose from, we let you decide how much space you need to settle in comfortably. Conveniently located near Papago Freeway, you'll have easy access to the best that North Goodyear has to offer. Invite loved ones over for a night full of laughter and fun or opt for a quiet night in to enjoy your favorite movie and a glass of wine. Just outside your front door is an array of community amenities designed keep you comfortable and entertained, day in and day out. Come see how The Maxx 159 can enhance your suburban lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 Valet Living
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor has 3 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
Does The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor has units with air conditioning.