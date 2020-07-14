The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Modern interiors. Luxury amenities. An ideal location in Goodyear, AZ near Pebble Creek. It's all waiting for you at The Maxx 159. With 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to choose from, we let you decide how much space you need to settle in comfortably. Conveniently located near Papago Freeway, you'll have easy access to the best that North Goodyear has to offer. Invite loved ones over for a night full of laughter and fun or opt for a quiet night in to enjoy your favorite movie and a glass of wine. Just outside your front door is an array of community amenities designed keep you comfortable and entertained, day in and day out. Come see how The Maxx 159 can enhance your suburban lifestyle.