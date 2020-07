Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NOW LEASING!



Spacious two bedroom unit in Glendale



Conveniently located near Glendale Glitters, Haus Murphy's nearby, Roma Pizza place, Subway, shopping centers. and public transportation



Single level 4 unit complex with one assigned covered parking.



Resident is responsible for the electricity.



for more information call us or stop by our office today!!



SE HABLA ESPAÑOL