Sunset Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Sunset Terrace

4413 West Bethany Home Road · (929) 203-9395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 7

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Sep 6

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. Jul 20

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 817 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Glendale views or a night out on the town, Sunset Terrace Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer 2 bedroom floorplans just minutes from Glendales finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.88 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $400-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 75 lbs
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Terrace have any available units?
Sunset Terrace has 3 units available starting at $841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Terrace have?
Some of Sunset Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Terrace offers parking.
Does Sunset Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Terrace has a pool.
Does Sunset Terrace have accessible units?
No, Sunset Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Terrace has units with dishwashers.
