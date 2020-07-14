Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal

Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!



Nestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Glendale views or a night out on the town, Sunset Terrace Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.



We offer 2 bedroom floorplans just minutes from Glendales finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.