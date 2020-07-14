Sunset Terrace

Lease Length: 10-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.88 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $400-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 75 lbs
Parking Details: open lot.