Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly gym bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access yoga

Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.



This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of over 300 single-story one- and two-bedroom smart homes with private backyards. It is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living, with the privacy of a single-story home.



It has easy access to the Loop 101 and I-10 freeways. Do you know why we call it Stadium? Because we can see the State Farm Stadium - home to the Arizona Cardinals NFL team, located at the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue, and it's also convenient to the Gila River Arena, home to the Coyotes NHL team.