Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5013 West Morten Avenue
5013 West Morten Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5013 West Morten Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great house with POOL & RV GATE! Freshly remodeled inside and out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue have any available units?
5013 West Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5013 West Morten Avenue have?
Some of 5013 West Morten Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5013 West Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5013 West Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 West Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 West Morten Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5013 West Morten Avenue offers parking.
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 West Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5013 West Morten Avenue has a pool.
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5013 West Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 West Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 West Morten Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
