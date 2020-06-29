Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2535 W. Josselyn Dr. Available 08/12/20 NEWLY BUILT HOME in Presidio in the Pines!! - NEWLY BUILT in 2018! Wouldn't you love to live in this spectacular home? Located in Presidio in the Pines, this home features an open floor plan, with tall ceilings, and a large eat-in kitchen with an oversized pantry. The master bedroom has a sizable master bath with a walk-in closet.



Enjoy the gorgeous Flagstaff weather from the covered front porch, the covered rear patio, or the covered balcony located off the master bedroom. You do not want to miss out on this home!



*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



(RLNE4289989)