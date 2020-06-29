All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2535 W. Josselyn Dr.

2535 West Josselyn Drive · (505) 436-3691
Location

2535 West Josselyn Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. · Avail. Aug 12

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2535 W. Josselyn Dr. Available 08/12/20 NEWLY BUILT HOME in Presidio in the Pines!! - NEWLY BUILT in 2018! Wouldn't you love to live in this spectacular home? Located in Presidio in the Pines, this home features an open floor plan, with tall ceilings, and a large eat-in kitchen with an oversized pantry. The master bedroom has a sizable master bath with a walk-in closet.

Enjoy the gorgeous Flagstaff weather from the covered front porch, the covered rear patio, or the covered balcony located off the master bedroom. You do not want to miss out on this home!

Apply online: https://independencecapital.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c585f9c1-c5b0-4979-ae0c-d5ba2ae62529&source=Website

*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Independence Capital Property Management
1016 W University Ave #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Phone: +1 928-923-6868

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

(RLNE4289989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have any available units?
2535 W. Josselyn Dr. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have?
Some of 2535 W. Josselyn Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W. Josselyn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. offers parking.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have a pool?
No, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2535 W. Josselyn Dr. has units with air conditioning.
