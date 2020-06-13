Apartment List
/
AZ
/
flagstaff
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Boulder Ridge
7 Units Available
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bow and Arrow Acres
27 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:39am
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
115 E Terrace Avenue
115 East Terrace Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Great Opportunity! 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available in the popular Park Terrace Apartments. Centrally Located, Convenient to Downtown Area and Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
1812 S Highland Mesa Road
1812 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1550 sqft
Immaculately maintained home in Boulder Pointe! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage (562 sq.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swiss Manor
1 Unit Available
3850 Fanning Dr Unit F-2
3850 North Fanning Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1312 sqft
Great 3-4 bedroom townhome in Flagstaff - Great 3-4 bedroom townhouse with large living area, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove. Nice dining area. Private fenced backyard. 2 small decks off bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheshire
1 Unit Available
3124 N Joy
3124 N Joy Ln, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1451 sqft
Your not going to want to miss this 3 bedroom Townhouse in Chesire! - Don't miss out on this wonderful Cheshire Townhouse backing up to City greenbelt! Available immediately. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1710 N. FAIRWAY DR.
1710 North Fairway Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
Beautiful Lakeview property - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1057 Sq Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
33 S. Pine Circle
33 South Pine Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
Fantastic 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom! Coming Early August! - Available Early August 2020! Gorgeous, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlands Village
1 Unit Available
1185 W University Ave # 18-146
1185 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
682 sqft
Upgraded West-Flagstaff 1bd/1ba Condo in the Arbors - Available June 1st! Students OK!!! - Beautiful Upgraded West-Flagstaff Condo in the Arbors - 1 Bed, 1 Bath - Avail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flagstaff, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flagstaff renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagstaff 3 BedroomsFlagstaff Apartments with Balcony
Flagstaff Apartments with GarageFlagstaff Apartments with GymFlagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Apartments with PoolFlagstaff Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Flagstaff Cheap PlacesFlagstaff Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlagstaff Furnished ApartmentsFlagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College