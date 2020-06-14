/
furnished apartments
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ
Bow and Arrow Acres
26 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.
West Village
1 Unit Available
1296 S Mark Lane
1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area.
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
3425 W Picket Line
3425 W Picket Line, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/09/20 SERENE FLAGSTAFF GETAWAY - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274593 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This beautiful NEW property is ready to rent!! Flagstaff Ranch is where this coveted and exclusive property is located with
Results within 5 miles of Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
2478 Keams Canyon Trail
2478 Keams Canyon Trl, Kachina Village, AZ
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
Gorgeous Kachina Rental - Studio with 1 Bathroom and Loft, Sleeps 4, Approx. 500 Sq. Ft.
