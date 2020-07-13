/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:37am
22 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,256
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
$
34 Units Available
Greenlaw Estates
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Country Club Meadows
5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
670 sqft
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with
Similar Pages
Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagstaff 3 BedroomsFlagstaff Apartments with Balcony
Flagstaff Apartments with GarageFlagstaff Apartments with GymFlagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Apartments with PoolFlagstaff Apartments with Washer-Dryer