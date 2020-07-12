Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flagstaff apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
21 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
19 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
11 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
5 Units Available
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
34 Units Available
Greenlaw Estates
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

1 Unit Available
1384 E MacKenzie Drive
1384 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1605 sqft
1384 E MacKenzie Drive Available 08/01/20 Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom freestanding home within Rio Homes - This is one of the only freestanding homes in Rio homes (no adjoining unit).

1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
515 Beal Road
515 West Beal Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1317 sqft
515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping.

1 Unit Available
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
2535 West Josselyn Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2280 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.

1 Unit Available
Bennett Estates
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab

1 Unit Available
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry

1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.

1 Unit Available
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.

1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
1185 W. University Unit 13-207
1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings.

1 Unit Available
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.

1 Unit Available
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55
1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and

1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Flagstaff
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
Elk Run
2450 Whispering Pines
2450 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1864 sqft
Wonderful end unit townhouse along the golf course - Wonderful end unit town home along the golf course. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town house has split floor plan with the master on the ground level and the 2 other bedrooms up stairs.

1 Unit Available
Fox Glenn
3910 Summers Run
3910 East Summer Run Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Foxglenn Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family Room/Possible additional bedroom, 1800 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
Boulder Point
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flagstaff, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flagstaff apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

