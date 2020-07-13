/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06am
21 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
5 Units Available
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
34 Units Available
Greenlaw Estates
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Point
2634 Highland Mesa Road
2634 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1914 sqft
2634 Highland Mesa Road Available 08/01/20 Boulder Pointe Home for Rent - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Boulder Pointe. Conveniently located to NAU and CCC. Gas fireplace, large backyard and low maintenance front yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
2535 West Josselyn Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2280 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2535 W. Josselyn Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
733 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
619 MARTYS WAY
619 West Marty's Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1000 Security Deposit, $300 Per Pet Deposit with Owner Approval, $40 Application Fee Per Person 18+ payable to The Pavlik Group No Students (RLNE5914297)
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Point
1885 W Camelot Dr
1885 West Camelot Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
sorry no students, 2 cars max, make sure your move in date is within 2 weeks of availability otherwise you will be denied showings
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Glenn
3910 Summers Run
3910 East Summer Run Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Foxglenn Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family Room/Possible additional bedroom, 1800 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Knoll
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome! Located in proximity to both NAU and CCC campuses.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
2605 N. MAIN ST.
2605 North Main Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Adorable Flagstaff Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1200 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
408 Navajo
408 W Navajo Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1532 sqft
Tenant occupied. No showings until August 1 What a great location!!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Coconino Estates, old charm with lots of new stuff...
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
2200 Dortha Q
2200 E Dortha Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Cute, remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath. Water included in rent. Students okay based on qualifications, some pets okay.
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Hospital Hill
111 E Oak
111 East Oak Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1416 sqft
If you request a showing you will be notified when showings become available. Nice and bright!! Great townhome right across the street from the hospital, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths...2 car garage and a nice little fenced in area....some pets ok...
