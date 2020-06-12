/
2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
15 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Bow and Arrow Acres
25 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Boulder Ridge
7 Units Available
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
12 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Bow and Arrow Acres
1 Unit Available
3720 S Walapai Drive - Unit 2
3720 Walapai Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home - Cute 2 bedroom unit with town home style backyard. 2 car garage. Fireplace. Bus route is in proximity. Also in proximity to both the CCC and NAU campuses. Unit was fully remodeled 2 years ago and shows well.
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1710 N. FAIRWAY DR.
1710 North Fairway Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
Beautiful Lakeview property - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1057 Sq Ft.
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227
3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
859 sqft
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.00! - This 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit in the Village has granite counters with upgrades. The complex has an onsite laundry facility and a clubhouse.
Woodlands Village
1 Unit Available
1385 W University Avenue #04-231
1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
905 sqft
1385 W University Avenue #04-231 Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Arbors - PRICE REDUCED! This condo is close to it all! Upstairs unit with private patio. The owners have included patio chairs and table to help you enjoy the view.
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2605 N. MAIN ST.
2605 North Main Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2605 N. MAIN ST. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Flagstaff Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1200 Sq. Ft.
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.
South Side
1 Unit Available
117 E Ellery Ave
117 East Ellery Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
755 sqft
Welcome Students!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Downtown Flagstaff and one block from NAU Campus. This is a premium location for students in a 4 plex. There is parking on site. No pets please.
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
Downtown Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
115 E Terrace Avenue
115 East Terrace Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Great Opportunity! 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available in the popular Park Terrace Apartments. Centrally Located, Convenient to Downtown Area and Hospital.
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2200 E Dortha Avenue
2200 East Dortha Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Sorry, no pets
1 Unit Available
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
1003 E. 6th Ave. Unit A
1003 East 6th Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
Affordable 2 Bedroom home near Downtown Yuma! - Water/Sewer and Trash are included in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
