Apartment List
/
AZ
/
flagstaff
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Flagstaff renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
$
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Boulder Ridge
7 Units Available
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:39am
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
Country Club Meadows
5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
670 sqft
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlands Village
1 Unit Available
1385 W University Avenue #04-231
1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
905 sqft
1385 W University Avenue #04-231 Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath at The Arbors - PRICE REDUCED! This condo is close to it all! Upstairs unit with private patio. The owners have included patio chairs and table to help you enjoy the view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlands Village
1 Unit Available
1185 W University Ave # 18-146
1185 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
682 sqft
Upgraded West-Flagstaff 1bd/1ba Condo in the Arbors - Available June 1st! Students OK!!! - Beautiful Upgraded West-Flagstaff Condo in the Arbors - 1 Bed, 1 Bath - Avail.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaPlaza Vieja
1 Unit Available
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
Pine View Village Apartments - Property Id: 282406 Hello, I have an unfurnished studio available ASAP at Pine View Village Apartments. The rent is $1200 a month with everything included. Apartment is pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Flagstaff, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Flagstaff renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagstaff 3 BedroomsFlagstaff Apartments with Balcony
Flagstaff Apartments with GarageFlagstaff Apartments with GymFlagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Apartments with PoolFlagstaff Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Flagstaff Cheap PlacesFlagstaff Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlagstaff Furnished ApartmentsFlagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College