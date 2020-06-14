Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with garage

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
1812 S Highland Mesa Road
1812 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1550 sqft
Immaculately maintained home in Boulder Pointe! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage (562 sq.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1667 West Mikey Drive
1667 West Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
This property will be leased before July NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hospital Hill
1 Unit Available
111 East Oak Avenue #12
111 E Oak Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1416 sqft
Townhome near hospital.$1,725.00 a month - Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome near the hospital. This great town home has a, huge open living/dining area open to the kitchen. There is also a master bedroom on this level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bow and Arrow Acres
1 Unit Available
3720 S Walapai Drive - Unit 2
3720 Walapai Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home - Cute 2 bedroom unit with town home style backyard. 2 car garage. Fireplace. Bus route is in proximity. Also in proximity to both the CCC and NAU campuses. Unit was fully remodeled 2 years ago and shows well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2480 W Gunnison Court
2480 West Gunnison Court, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1629 sqft
Great 4 bedroom town home catering to the college student! - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST 2020. LEASE GEARED TOWARDS STUDENTS LOOKING TO VACATE IN THE SUMMER.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3060 S Walkup Dr
3060 South Walkup Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2641 sqft
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2971 sqft
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Swiss Manor
1 Unit Available
3345 East Linda Vista Drive - 1
3345 East Linda Vista Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1413 sqft
Great location close to trails, shopping, and outdoor fun. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, washer, dryer, and fridge included. 2 car garage, with a back yard. Small pets are negotiable.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037
6037 South Amethyst Road, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2865 sqft
FOR SALE or LEASE: Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00 This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks".

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage
1448 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
500 Square Ft Upstairs Guest House, with Balcony, French Doors and Separate Entrance. Great Opportunity for College Student! The location is just minutes from NAU, and the Community College, and a quick 5 minutes to Historic Downtown Flagstaff.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1296 S Mark Lane
1296 South Mark Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1792 sqft
1296 S Mark Lane Available 06/01/20 Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! - Great Location! 3 Bed, 2 Bath West-Flagstaff Home Avail June 1st! Students & Pets OK! Partially Furnished Common Living-area.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2336 W. Silverton Dr.
2336 Silverton Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1242 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom in Railroad Springs - Available Now!! Furnished! 2 Bedroom and each has it's own bathroom. 1/2 bath on the main floor for your guests. Washer/dryer and 2 car garage! Open concept main floor.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1526 E Gavin Lane
1526 East Gavin Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1750 sqft
1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

