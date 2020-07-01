Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University West.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to University West apartment homes is the BEST in apartment living! We are proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans that can accommodate any lifestyle. We are nestled next to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. This charming community is located just minutes from I-40 and I-17 offering a quick and easy commute to work or the historic downtown or a road trip to Grand Canyon. In addition, University West is just a highway hop, skip or jump to all kinds of restaurants, shopping venues and year round recreational opportunities. For more information about Univeristy West Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona please contact us at today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Some dog breed restrictions, weight limit of 45lbs.