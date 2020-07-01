Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access

Welcome to University West apartment homes is the BEST in apartment living! We are proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans that can accommodate any lifestyle. We are nestled next to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. This charming community is located just minutes from I-40 and I-17 offering a quick and easy commute to work or the historic downtown or a road trip to Grand Canyon. In addition, University West is just a highway hop, skip or jump to all kinds of restaurants, shopping venues and year round recreational opportunities. For more information about Univeristy West Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona please contact us at today!