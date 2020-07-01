All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

University West

1830 S Milton Rd · (715) 800-8364
Location

1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to University West apartment homes is the BEST in apartment living! We are proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans that can accommodate any lifestyle. We are nestled next to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. This charming community is located just minutes from I-40 and I-17 offering a quick and easy commute to work or the historic downtown or a road trip to Grand Canyon. In addition, University West is just a highway hop, skip or jump to all kinds of restaurants, shopping venues and year round recreational opportunities. For more information about Univeristy West Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona please contact us at today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Some dog breed restrictions, weight limit of 45lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University West have any available units?
University West has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does University West have?
Some of University West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University West currently offering any rent specials?
University West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University West pet-friendly?
Yes, University West is pet friendly.
Does University West offer parking?
Yes, University West offers parking.
Does University West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University West have a pool?
No, University West does not have a pool.
Does University West have accessible units?
No, University West does not have accessible units.
Does University West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University West has units with dishwashers.
Does University West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University West has units with air conditioning.
