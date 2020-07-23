/
coconino county
Last updated July 23 2020
100 Apartments for rent in Coconino County, AZ
Last updated July 23
6 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 23
6 Units Available
Switzer Ridge
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Last updated July 22
18 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1311 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Last updated July 23
2 Units Available
Boulder Ridge
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Last updated July 23
19 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Last updated July 23
34 Units Available
Greenlaw Estates
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2735 RED FIELD Trail
2735 Red Field Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1381 sqft
Custom Built, Well maintained, and Move-In ready with great views. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that could easily be a 3rd bedroom. One Bedroom and Den on the main level. Loft and Master Suite are upstairs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
10472 Cross Road
10472 Cross Road, Doney Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Manufactured home in nice Doney Park setting. House is on propane and is haul-water. Available September. One year lease term. Pets are negotiable. All of our properties are non-smoking. NO Students. $35 Application fee per adult. $150 Re-key fee.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
2023 N Chipmunk Court
2023 North Chipmunk Court, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1702 sqft
Great townhouse located in the Continental County Club, The home features vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and great room opening up to a large deck to enjoy the forest view and visiting elk.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Switzer Ridge
697 N Pinecliff Drive
697 N Pine Cliff Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2025 sqft
BACKS DEDICATED OPEN FORESTED LAND. A great 3B/2B home with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room, spacious kitchen and dining room, plus a private office that could be used as a 4th bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Boulder Point
2554 S Eureka Lane
2554 South Eureka Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1345 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to own this 1345 sq.ft. 3bd/2.5ba townhome in desirable Boulder Pointe. UPGRADES GALORE! Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylight in living room, laminate wood flooring thru-out main level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
11950 N Glodia Drive
11950 Glodia Drive, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2750 sqft
The comes unfurnished.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
2219 E Dortha Avenue
2219 East Dortha Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath includes water utilities, full size washer/dryer, small fenced backyard, extra storage, and complex yard area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with
1 of 8
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
Country Club Meadows
5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
670 sqft
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry
1 of 29
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3552 South Cheryl Dr.
3552 South Cheryl Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1696 sqft
3552 South Cheryl Dr. Available 07/27/20 University Heights Single Story - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home located in University Heights! See through gas fireplace divides the kitchen and dining area from the living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Elk Run
2245 N Elk Run
2245 North Elk Run Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1713 sqft
2245 N Elk Run Available 07/31/20 wonderful single level on Elk Run - Wonderful single level home with 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious Living area, expansive deck that is both covered and uncovered. Hot tub is available to be used.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
3200 Litzler 14-105
3200 S Litzler Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo close to NAU south campus, retail and grocery shopping and MountainLine bus transportation. Ground level unit with 1 assigned covered parking space.
