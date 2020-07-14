All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like Village at Aspen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
Village at Aspen Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

Village at Aspen Place

601 E Piccadilly · (928) 440-9708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 330 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,256

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,524

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,564

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 454 · Avail. now

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Aspen Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
With a rustic yet modern ambiance, Village at Aspen Place Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona is the peak of luxury apartment living. From the breathtaking panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks to first rate customer service, Village at Aspen Place Apartments has it all! Not only do residents have seamless access to dining, shopping, and entertainment located within the Historic Flagstaff District, but our resort-style amenities are unparalleled by any other apartment community in the area. After a long, productive day in the “real world,” entertain your friends or family in our contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances before you take the party outside to your large balconies or walk-out patio. Residents can also upgrade features in their apartment home: decorative accent wall in the master bedroom and living areas, stylish simulated wood plank floors, and elegant vaulted ceilings are available. At Village at Aspen Place Apartments, we guarantee the maintenance-free way-of-life you’ve always dreamed of!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $450 Non-refundable fee, $100 Waitlist fee, $700 Transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for pets under 40 lbs, $600 for pets over 40 lbs
fee: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Parking garage: 1 space included.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Aspen Place have any available units?
Village at Aspen Place has 22 units available starting at $1,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village at Aspen Place have?
Some of Village at Aspen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Aspen Place currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Aspen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Aspen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place is pet friendly.
Does Village at Aspen Place offer parking?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place offers parking.
Does Village at Aspen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Aspen Place have a pool?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place has a pool.
Does Village at Aspen Place have accessible units?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place has accessible units.
Does Village at Aspen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Aspen Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Aspen Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village at Aspen Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity