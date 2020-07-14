Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard e-payments fire pit guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service

With a rustic yet modern ambiance, Village at Aspen Place Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona is the peak of luxury apartment living. From the breathtaking panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks to first rate customer service, Village at Aspen Place Apartments has it all! Not only do residents have seamless access to dining, shopping, and entertainment located within the Historic Flagstaff District, but our resort-style amenities are unparalleled by any other apartment community in the area. After a long, productive day in the “real world,” entertain your friends or family in our contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances before you take the party outside to your large balconies or walk-out patio. Residents can also upgrade features in their apartment home: decorative accent wall in the master bedroom and living areas, stylish simulated wood plank floors, and elegant vaulted ceilings are available. At Village at Aspen Place Apartments, we guarantee the maintenance-free way-of-life you’ve always dreamed of!