Amenities
Experience the luxury of Timberline Place, the premier apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona. Our comfortable community offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to experience the welcoming calm of the Southwest countryside with the excitement of Downtown Flagstaff nearby. As a resident of Timberline Place, you can wake up to stunning views of the city as well as the breathtaking scenery of Arizonas natural landscape. Community amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, a heated, resort-style pool, and a cedar-enclosed sauna are just some of the outstanding features you can enjoy each day. From our gorgeous grounds to the one, two, and three-bedroom homes available, youll never lack refinement or luxury at Timberline Place, an oasis designed to provide the ultimate in style, convenience, and comfort. Call to schedule your personal tour today!