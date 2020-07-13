All apartments in Flagstaff
Timberline Place

Open Now until 6pm
4343 E Soliere Ave · (928) 212-4406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-1067 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 19-1038 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 17-1029 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27-1087 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 29-2102 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 25-2078 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberline Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Experience the luxury of Timberline Place, the premier apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona. Our comfortable community offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to experience the welcoming calm of the Southwest countryside with the excitement of Downtown Flagstaff nearby. As a resident of Timberline Place, you can wake up to stunning views of the city as well as the breathtaking scenery of Arizonas natural landscape. Community amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, a heated, resort-style pool, and a cedar-enclosed sauna are just some of the outstanding features you can enjoy each day. From our gorgeous grounds to the one, two, and three-bedroom homes available, youll never lack refinement or luxury at Timberline Place, an oasis designed to provide the ultimate in style, convenience, and comfort. Call to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400+
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rubs $36-$66
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300+
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Dangerous breeds prohibited
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberline Place have any available units?
Timberline Place has 8 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Timberline Place have?
Some of Timberline Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberline Place currently offering any rent specials?
Timberline Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberline Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberline Place is pet friendly.
Does Timberline Place offer parking?
Yes, Timberline Place offers parking.
Does Timberline Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberline Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberline Place have a pool?
Yes, Timberline Place has a pool.
Does Timberline Place have accessible units?
Yes, Timberline Place has accessible units.
Does Timberline Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberline Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Timberline Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timberline Place has units with air conditioning.
