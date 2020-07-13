Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible alarm system basketball court carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub sauna volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Experience the luxury of Timberline Place, the premier apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona. Our comfortable community offers the best of both worlds, allowing you to experience the welcoming calm of the Southwest countryside with the excitement of Downtown Flagstaff nearby. As a resident of Timberline Place, you can wake up to stunning views of the city as well as the breathtaking scenery of Arizonas natural landscape. Community amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, a heated, resort-style pool, and a cedar-enclosed sauna are just some of the outstanding features you can enjoy each day. From our gorgeous grounds to the one, two, and three-bedroom homes available, youll never lack refinement or luxury at Timberline Place, an oasis designed to provide the ultimate in style, convenience, and comfort. Call to schedule your personal tour today!