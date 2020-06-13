70 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ

Apartment List




Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.




Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.




Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Boulder Ridge
7 Units Available
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bow and Arrow Acres
27 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.




Last updated June 12 at 11:39am
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.




Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.




Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Universtiy Heights
1 Unit Available
3060 S Walkup Dr
3060 South Walkup Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2641 sqft
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
733 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Side
1 Unit Available
117 E Ellery Ave
117 East Ellery Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
755 sqft
Welcome Students!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Downtown Flagstaff and one block from NAU Campus. This is a premium location for students in a 4 plex. There is parking on site. No pets please.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1391 N Indian Valley Way
1391 North Indian Valley Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1391 N Indian Valley Way in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2971 sqft
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
115 E Terrace Avenue
115 East Terrace Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Great Opportunity! 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available in the popular Park Terrace Apartments. Centrally Located, Convenient to Downtown Area and Hospital.



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2200 E Dortha Avenue
2200 East Dortha Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Sorry, no pets



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
1812 S Highland Mesa Road
1812 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1550 sqft
Immaculately maintained home in Boulder Pointe! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage (562 sq.



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,



Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Flagstaff

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Flagstaff is $1,317, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,635.
Studio
$1,111
1 Bed
$1,317
2 Beds
$1,635
3+ Beds
$2,066
City GuideFlagstaff
Beautiful mountain views and a laid back vibe await you in Flagstaff, Arizona. Now let’s get started on your apartment hunt!
The Many Faces of Flagstaff

Like many American cities, Flagstaff has seen its share of ups and downs. Thriving in the 1950s, economically downturned in the 1970s, revitalized in the 1990s—the timeline is familiar. However, Flagstaff’s unique and scenic location make it an interesting city full of contradictions.

Flagstaff has frequently described in recent years as a city of “poverty with a view.” The very things that make Flagstaff great—its natural beauty, its proximity to national parks, and its laid back vibe—have caused a population increase that drove up real estate prices while drastically reducing salaries. The result is a large income gap, a dramatic increase in petty theft, and a city with a disappearing middle class. It might be wise to come to Flagstaff with a job lined up. Many large employers exist within city limits, but jobs are competitive due to the high rates of unemployment.

If you have employment and the economic means, however, Flagstaff can be a great town. Located at about 7,200 feet above sea level amongst some of the highest mountains in Arizona, the city is close to various outdoor attractions, including ski resorts and the Grand Canyon National Park. The city is also home to Northern Arizona University and the Lowell Observatory, which means that the city has a thriving cultural and intellectual scene.

As far as population goes, the city is fairly mixed. Though Flagstaff has a distinctly “hippie” reputation, there are a lot of wealthy families and rural poverty that make up the some of the city’s more conservative residents. Still, the city was one of the first “International Dark-Sky” cities, due to regulation of light pollution. Flagstaff also has a notably large Native American population, with many residents coming from nearby Navajo and Hopi reservations.

Weather

You can’t talk about Flagstaff without talking about the weather. The city is home to some of the highest snowfalls during the winter, as well as some of the highest number of sunny days in the country. Summers tend to be pleasantly mild.

Neighborhoods

Downtown and University Heights

Most of central Flagstaff’s desirable real estate is located in and around the main attractions of the urban center. The historic downtown area is home to many of the city’s businesses and has some rentals available in some older homes or above storefronts.

University Heights is east of downtown and located close to Northern Arizona’s campus, but just far enough to discourage booze-soaked students from rambling around the area during the snowy winters. Here there are many older rental homes and newer apartments available for families and singles. Rents in the downtown and University Heights area generally range from $1000-1250 for a two bedroom.

East Side

The east side remains maligned to many Flagstaff residents, who frequently describe the area as “working class,” when they’re being generous. In truth, certain parts of the east side, particularly around Sunnyside are more run down and prone to petty crime than other parts of the city. However, neighborhoods in the farther eastern regions, such as Greenlawn and the area surrounding Coconino Community College, remain nice, quiet, and above all safe, family-friendly areas. There are plenty of apartments in this area, so rents here tend to be the cheapest, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $800-1000.

Far-Flung

Outside of the urban areas of Flagstaff, you will see a greater concentration of suburban wealth and newer development. Particularly, the area around the Continental Country Club remains one of the premier destinations for upper class renters looking for ritzy townhouses in a scenic locale. This area also benefits from being in close proximity to the Flagstaff Mall. The CCC area is one of the most expensive in the city, with two bedrooms going for $1200-1400.

North of the city, along Highway 180, there are also several nice, suburban developments that frequently have rentals available for prices similar to the downtown and University Heights areas. These areas are more isolated than the Continental Country Club neighborhood, so residents have to drive further for shopping and other amenities, which may be a pain during the snowy season.

Rental Tips

Because desirable apartments can be hard to come by—particularly if you’re looking in specific neighborhoods—enlisting a real estate agent may be helpful with your search. Apartments in urban areas, like the downtown and University Heights can frequently be found on online apartment sites. Be prepared to pay $30 for a background and credit check, as well as one-month deposit to secure most Flagstaff rentals.

Transportation

Perhaps due to its reputation as a hippie town, Flagstaff is incredibly friendly to walkers and bikers, with plenty of off-road bike paths and scenic walking trails. Enjoy those mild summer months by taking advantage of these!

Traffic in and around Flagstaff isn’t generally too much of a problem, until the winter season hits and dumps tons of snowfall on the city. Though Flagstaff is equipped to handle this annual blight, traffic slows during rush hour on snowy morning and evening commutes.

The Mountain Line bus system also provides local and express bus service throughout many of Flagstaff’s urban neighborhoods, as well as to the university and several of the city’s attractions.

So, welcome to Flagstaff! Settle in and find out with this varied city has to offer you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Flagstaff?
In Flagstaff, the median rent is $1,111 for a studio, $1,317 for a 1-bedroom, $1,635 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,066 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flagstaff, check out our monthly Flagstaff Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Flagstaff?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Flagstaff include South Side.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Flagstaff?
Some of the colleges located in the Flagstaff area include Northern Arizona University, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Flagstaff?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flagstaff from include Prescott Valley, Sedona, Verde Village, Village of Oak Creek, and Cottonwood.

