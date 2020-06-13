70 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ

The Many Faces of Flagstaff

Like many American cities, Flagstaff has seen its share of ups and downs. Thriving in the 1950s, economically downturned in the 1970s, revitalized in the 1990s—the timeline is familiar. However, Flagstaff’s unique and scenic location make it an interesting city full of contradictions.

Flagstaff has frequently described in recent years as a city of “poverty with a view.” The very things that make Flagstaff great—its natural beauty, its proximity to national parks, and its laid back vibe—have caused a population increase that drove up real estate prices while drastically reducing salaries. The result is a large income gap, a dramatic increase in petty theft, and a city with a disappearing middle class. It might be wise to come to Flagstaff with a job lined up. Many large employers exist within city limits, but jobs are competitive due to the high rates of unemployment.

If you have employment and the economic means, however, Flagstaff can be a great town. Located at about 7,200 feet above sea level amongst some of the highest mountains in Arizona, the city is close to various outdoor attractions, including ski resorts and the Grand Canyon National Park. The city is also home to Northern Arizona University and the Lowell Observatory, which means that the city has a thriving cultural and intellectual scene.

As far as population goes, the city is fairly mixed. Though Flagstaff has a distinctly “hippie” reputation, there are a lot of wealthy families and rural poverty that make up the some of the city’s more conservative residents. Still, the city was one of the first “International Dark-Sky” cities, due to regulation of light pollution. Flagstaff also has a notably large Native American population, with many residents coming from nearby Navajo and Hopi reservations.