3 bedroom apartments
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Greenlaw Estates
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Swiss Manor
1 Unit Available
3850 Fanning Dr Unit F-2
3850 North Fanning Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1312 sqft
Great 3-4 bedroom townhome in Flagstaff - Great 3-4 bedroom townhouse with large living area, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove. Nice dining area. Private fenced backyard. 2 small decks off bedrooms.
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)
Cheshire
1 Unit Available
3124 N Joy
3124 N Joy Ln, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1451 sqft
Your not going to want to miss this 3 bedroom Townhouse in Chesire! - Don't miss out on this wonderful Cheshire Townhouse backing up to City greenbelt! Available immediately. This 3 bedroom 2.
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2480 W Gunnison Court
2480 West Gunnison Court, Flagstaff, AZ
Great 4 bedroom town home catering to the college student! - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST 2020. LEASE GEARED TOWARDS STUDENTS LOOKING TO VACATE IN THE SUMMER.
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.
1 Unit Available
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1 Available 07/06/20 Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome!
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
33 S. Pine Circle
33 South Pine Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
Fantastic 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom! Coming Early August! - Available Early August 2020! Gorgeous, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom.
Railroad Springs
1 Unit Available
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
1315 E Chubs Way
1315 Chubs Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1263 sqft
Rio Homes Townhome for Rent - Centrally located, close to NAU, CCC and downtown! Available June 1, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome, over 1600 square feet.
Hospital Hill
1 Unit Available
111 East Oak Avenue #12
111 E Oak Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1416 sqft
Townhome near hospital.$1,725.00 a month - Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome near the hospital. This great town home has a, huge open living/dining area open to the kitchen. There is also a master bedroom on this level.
Bennett Estates
1 Unit Available
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - RENT WAS JUST REDUCED! This home is located at 4029 S. Nicholas Street.
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1391 N Indian Valley Way
1391 North Indian Valley Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1391 N Indian Valley Way in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
1812 S Highland Mesa Road
1812 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1550 sqft
Immaculately maintained home in Boulder Pointe! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage (562 sq.
