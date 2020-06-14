16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ

/
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Bow and Arrow Acres
26 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
1185 W University Ave # 18-146
1185 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
682 sqft
Upgraded West-Flagstaff 1bd/1ba Condo in the Arbors - Available June 1st! Students OK!!! - Beautiful Upgraded West-Flagstaff Condo in the Arbors - 1 Bed, 1 Bath - Avail.
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #31
1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
528 sqft
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #31 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - This condo is the perfect place in Flagstaff. If you happen to need things in walking distance this condo is the one for you! First of all, you are on the West side of town.
5700 N. VILLA CIRCLE #457 B
5700 North Villa Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
565 sqft
5700 N. VILLA CIRCLE #457 B Available 07/01/20 1 Bed Plus Loft Condo - One Occupant Only 1 Bedroom Plus Loft, 1 Bathroom, 565 Sq. Ft.
2901 1/2 N West St
2901 1/2 N West St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - June 1st! Students OK! - Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Plumbing & Bathroom Fixtures, Wooden & Tile Floors, Paint, & All Appliances recently updated! Centrally
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.
Country Club Meadows
5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
670 sqft
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning.
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.
1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage
1448 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
500 Square Ft Upstairs Guest House, with Balcony, French Doors and Separate Entrance. Great Opportunity for College Student! The location is just minutes from NAU, and the Community College, and a quick 5 minutes to Historic Downtown Flagstaff.
