/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:53 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Flagstaff, AZ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:06am
21 Units Available
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Boulder Ridge
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:32pm
$
34 Units Available
Greenlaw Estates
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 05:32pm
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1401 N Fourth St 8-2
1401 North 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1287 sqft
Unit 8-2 Available 11/01/20 3 Bedroom Ground Floor Summit Park Condo - Property Id: 81092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81092 Property Id 81092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5784364)
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2487 W. Washburn Court
2487 West Washburn Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
Railroad Springs - Available in June 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Available June 2020-Railroad Springs! Stunning 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bennett Estates
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Railroad Springs
2374 W. CRIPPLE CREEK DR.
2374 West Cripple Creek Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Railroad Springs Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1300 Sq.Ft., Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Deck, 2 Car Garage, Utilities Included. Cable Tv & Internet $50.00 extra per month.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
1185 W. University Unit 13-207
1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55
1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlands Village
1385 West University Avenue #9-267
1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
905 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom at The Arbors! - Available Immediately! Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo located at The Arbors! Close to NAU, CCC and shopping! Rent includes 1 covered parking space and access to the fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr
6216 East Mountain Oaks Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr Available 07/26/20 Incredible 3 bedroom town house on Mountain Oaks! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Country Club townhouse located in the desirable Mountain Oaks subdivision.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Flagstaff
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Glenn
3910 Summers Run
3910 East Summer Run Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Foxglenn Home - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family Room/Possible additional bedroom, 1800 Sq. Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Knoll
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome! Located in proximity to both NAU and CCC campuses.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
West Village
1667 West Mikey Drive
1667 West Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This property will be leased before July NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
2860 Fairview
2860 North Fairview Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
2860 Fairview Available 08/07/20 HOLY COW LOOK AT THIS TOWNHOUSE!!! - 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom not far from Continental Golf Course! Large 1 car garage, two decks, and stackable washer and dryer. Sorry no pets! (RLNE5907124)
Similar Pages
Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlagstaff 3 BedroomsFlagstaff Apartments with Balcony
Flagstaff Apartments with GarageFlagstaff Apartments with GymFlagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Apartments with PoolFlagstaff Apartments with Washer-Dryer