south side
78 Apartments for rent in South Side, Flagstaff, AZ
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
211 S Humphreys St
211 South Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house DOWNTOWN Flagstaff. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. House will be UNFURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of South Side
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
1384 E MacKenzie Drive
1384 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1605 sqft
1384 E MacKenzie Drive Available 08/01/20 Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom freestanding home within Rio Homes - This is one of the only freestanding homes in Rio homes (no adjoining unit).
31 S. Pine Circle
31 South Pine Circle, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1532 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Available June 15, 2020!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 Bathroom home! Perfect for students! Every bedroom has its own bathroom. Open kitchen and living room. All the perfect touches are included in this home from ceiling to floor.
515 Beal Road
515 West Beal Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1317 sqft
515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping.
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55
1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and
409 E. Cherry, #1
409 East Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Downtown Townhouse close to everything - stop by and take a look. (RLNE5909684)
806 W Coconino
806 West Coconino Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
964 sqft
close to everything downtown - 2 bedroom , available August! (RLNE5906795)
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome! Located in proximity to both NAU and CCC campuses.
408 Navajo
408 W Navajo Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1532 sqft
Tenant occupied. No showings until August 1 What a great location!!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Coconino Estates, old charm with lots of new stuff...
408 W Navajo
408 West Navajo Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1532 sqft
COCONINO ESTATES - cool house in a great location (RLNE5906794)
1526 E Gavin Lane
1526 East Gavin Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1750 sqft
1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.
Results within 5 miles of South Side
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.