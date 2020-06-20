All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 917 Heflin Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
917 Heflin Avenue West
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

917 Heflin Avenue West

917 Heflin Avenue West · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL 35214
Sandusky

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have any available units?
917 Heflin Avenue West has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 917 Heflin Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
917 Heflin Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Heflin Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Heflin Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West offer parking?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have a pool?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Heflin Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Heflin Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 917 Heflin Avenue West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr
Birmingham, AL 35216
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Park Place
600 24th St N
Birmingham, AL 35203
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv
Birmingham, AL 35242
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl
Birmingham, AL 35244
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd
Birmingham, AL 35211

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity