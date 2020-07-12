/
five points south
128 Apartments for rent in Five Points South, Birmingham, AL
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
6 Units Available
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Drake in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
258 Units Available
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 20th Street So. # 311
401 20th St S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1159 14th Avenue S
1159 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
Nice 1 Bd/Ba Condo located in Five Points South. What a GREAT location! Just a walk or a bike ride to UAB & downtown. Kitchen has refrigerator & stackable washer/dryer unit included. Enjoy the day in the community pool located onsite.
Results within 1 mile of Five Points South
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
39 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue #A9, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1050 sqft
The Highlands Apartment Communities are known for taking historic charm and adding luxury and modern convenience into apartment homes. We manage 9 separate locations that span across Highland Park, Southside and the Lakeview Historic district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2007 Hollins Dr
2007 Hollins Drive Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
858 sqft
Birmingham/Southside - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on “find a home.” (RLNE5587943)
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 21st Ave South
2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1924 5th Street South
1924 5th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1788 sqft
Southside - Five Points - UAB - GREAT Home!! - Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for a great home with a convenient location this is it. Just a couple of minutes to UAB, I-65, Samford, or downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1200 sqft
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D
2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
984 sqft
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham. Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 BEACON PKWY
1300 Beacon Parkway East, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking.
