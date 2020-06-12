111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Smithfield Estates
16 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Centrally located just minutes from Birmingham’s favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, 4700 Colonnade is a new luxury community that offers unmatched features and exciting amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
Welcome home!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 02:32pm
12 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fountain Heights
12 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Glen Iris
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Five Points South
7 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1612 Turn Cliff Way
1612 Turncliff Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1641 sqft
1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahouma
1 Unit Available
109 72nd St N
109 72nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5848571)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5818410)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1336 Oakland Ave
1336 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
- (RLNE5806852)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wylam
1 Unit Available
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.

June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Birmingham rents declined slightly over the past month

Birmingham rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Birmingham stand at $837 for a one-bedroom apartment and $968 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Birmingham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Birmingham, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Birmingham rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Birmingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Birmingham is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Birmingham's median two-bedroom rent of $968 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Birmingham.
    • While Birmingham's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Birmingham than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Birmingham.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

