Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL

📍
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$742
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
4 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Lane, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
809 sqft
Do you love relaxing on an extra large patio? How about enjoying the comforts of a home office with a built-in desk? Do you love being able to put up your laundry without having to go to a completely different room? If you said yes to any of

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2213 Tal Brook Road
2213 Tal Brook Road, Hoover, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
2952 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Wow!! Is what you will say the minute you see this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom gorgeous home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane
2305 Mountain Oaks Lane, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
***RENT SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT*** Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split level home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Features 2 brick fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the downstairs den.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6583 MILL CREEK CIR
6583 Mill Creek Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome 3/2 in highly desired gated Greystone Farms subdivision of Hoover. Access to neighborhood pool and 1 mile walking trail around lake included. Tenant pays utilities, lawn care & $250 move in fee. Pet rent $15/pet per month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 Paradise Lake Circle
5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1860 sqft
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 06/25/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2329 Brookline Drive
2329 Brookline Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
2329 Brookline Drive Available 06/13/20 3 bed, 2 bath in Bluff Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in Bluff Park! Home has office space and potential for an extra bedroom downstairs! Bright kitchen with new oven, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.
City GuideHoover
Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods.

Build and Build Some More and They Will Come

One of the reasons Hoover has grown so much over the years is due to the fact a lot of apartment buildings have gone up. Apartment buildings are like magnets. One goes up and it attracts developers like a duck call beckoning to geese. Build a housing residential area or apartment buildings and more will continue to come. As a result, it is not difficult to find a place to rent in Hoover, but finding less expensive apartments vacancies will take longer than finding vacant premier apartments in Hoover. Therefore, you should preferably try to start looking a couple of months before you plan on making the big move. In the meantime, there is a good chance that even more apartment complexes will go up, giving renters a dizzying array of options.

There is also a dizzying array of rental agreements available. For example, some apartments will give renters a half month or full month of free rent in exchange for signing a lease that is for a time period that is longer than 15 or 18 months. On the other hand, there are plenty of month-to-month rentals or arrangements in which you sign a 12-month lease and then convert to month-to-month after proving you are not some bum trying to live in an area beyond your means. One of the advantages of renting in Hoover, AL is the fact you can find a rental agreement to fit your needs simply because there are plenty of places to rent. Like any city, you need proof of income and proof of a good credit history to prove you are worthy of living in Hoover, AL.

Wealthy Families and Affordable Apartments

Most of the neighborhoods in Hoover are nice. The question is exactly how much you'd like to pay in rent. Whatever your answer, there are options in that price range. With all the development that has taken place, there are low rent, high rent and probably-cant-afford apartment rentals wherever you look. Its all a matter of your budget and the amenities you just cant live without. The following are some of the more well-known neighborhoods. Though not a complete list, they give you a good idea of what Hoover is all about.

Lake Purdy / Cahaba Valley Road: This is one of the most expensive areas for single-family homes in Hoover. It is nestled between Lake Purdy and the Shoal Creek Golf Club. Since it is the most northern and secluded section of a long city, you can definitely plan on commuting to work. Surprisingly, apartments for rent are quite reasonable in this well-established area. $$$$

Bluff Park: An older neighborhood, Bluff Park attracts families looking for affordable housing options. There are many places to rent, and the prices don't make you gasp and wonder if pitching a tent in the parking lot of the shopping mall is an option. $$$

Lake Cyrus: The Lake Cyrus neighborhood evokes the word "nice" as you drive past fountains, luxury homes, and premier apartments. Once considered secluded, the city has grown up around the neighborhood. Now there are townhomes, condominiums, and apartments for rent in all price ranges. $$$$

Greystone: The Greystone neighborhood evokes the words "this is nice, too" as you drive past more fountains, more luxury homes, and more premier apartments. $$$$

Trace Crossings: Trace Crossings is a neighborhood of expensive homes and luxury apartments. It is actually composed of seven subdivisions, many of them gated. This neighborhood is reserved for the upper-upper middle class and downright-wealthy residents who like that new home smell. $$$$$

Ross Bridge: Ross Bridge is a master-planned community that has the Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa at its center. Naturally, any neighborhood planned around a golf course and set in the gently rolling Appalachian foothills caters to the wealthy or almost-wealthy. There are some condominiums and luxury apartments in this area, so plan on paying a sizable monthly rent amount in between rounds of golf. $$$$$

Meadowbrook: Cahaba Valley Road forms the east edge and Valleydale Road forms the west edge of the Meadowbrook neighborhood. In between is a mixture of single-family residences and apartment buildings that were built in two waves. The older structures went up between 1970 and 2000, while the newer ones were built after that time period. This is a nice, quiet middle-class neighborhood. $$$

Riverchase: Riverchase is a convenient area in that it is located close to Oak Mountain State Park. The Riverchase development, that just happens to include the Riverchase Country Club, is filled with expensive homes so house rent is high. However, the area is also close to the giant mall, so there are plenty of affordable apartments outside of the planned-community development. $$$

Inverness: The neighborhood of Inverness could be described as a low-end of upper middle class area with the average house price somewhere around the national average. Thats not too bad in a city where crazy expensive homes for rent are found as far as the eyes can see. There are nice apartments for rent in Inverness, and the rents are reasonable. $$$

Rocky Ridge: Interstate 459 cuts through the heart of Rocky Ridge. It is a nice suburban neighborhood with much lower priced homes compared to many other areas in Hoover. There is also a variety of apartments to rent, including one bedroom apartments with amenities like a swimming pool, wi-fi, and a fitness center. $$$

Nice but with Continual Growing Pains

Hoover has nice neighborhoods, but it also has a traffic problem along the Highway 31 corridor. Like many continually growing suburb cities, it outgrew its roads. Hoover is long rather than wide, and the main highway 31 on the east side gets very congested during rush hour. The east side of Hoover is where you find the big shopping mall as well as numerous strip malls and free-standing businesses. Highway 31 does seamlessly connect Hoover to neighboring suburb-cities of first Vestavia and then Homewood and finally to the big city of Birmingham, meaning you can live in Hoover and easily work in any of these other cities. There is also the option of jumping onto the interstate system and bypassing the string of suburb-cities. Even in that case, there is the small detail to manage of actually reaching the on-ramps in the first place if you live close to Highway 31. You might as well plan on the car being your lounge area early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Other than dealing with the traffic, Hoover is a great place to live. The farther you get away from interstate 65 and highway 31 and head into south Hoover, the more residential development is found and thus traffic is not as bad. Hoover has a good school system, a trendy public library that hosts well-known speakers and lunch workshops, and a 30-acre wooded park called Aldridge Gardens offering a walking trail, 6-acre lake, and periodic concerts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hoover?
The average rent price for Hoover rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hoover?
Some of the colleges located in the Hoover area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hoover?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hoover from include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.

