167 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL

Wealthy Families and Affordable Apartments

Most of the neighborhoods in Hoover are nice. The question is exactly how much you'd like to pay in rent. Whatever your answer, there are options in that price range. With all the development that has taken place, there are low rent, high rent and probably-cant-afford apartment rentals wherever you look. Its all a matter of your budget and the amenities you just cant live without. The following are some of the more well-known neighborhoods. Though not a complete list, they give you a good idea of what Hoover is all about.

Lake Purdy / Cahaba Valley Road: This is one of the most expensive areas for single-family homes in Hoover. It is nestled between Lake Purdy and the Shoal Creek Golf Club. Since it is the most northern and secluded section of a long city, you can definitely plan on commuting to work. Surprisingly, apartments for rent are quite reasonable in this well-established area. $$$$

Bluff Park: An older neighborhood, Bluff Park attracts families looking for affordable housing options. There are many places to rent, and the prices don't make you gasp and wonder if pitching a tent in the parking lot of the shopping mall is an option. $$$

Lake Cyrus: The Lake Cyrus neighborhood evokes the word "nice" as you drive past fountains, luxury homes, and premier apartments. Once considered secluded, the city has grown up around the neighborhood. Now there are townhomes, condominiums, and apartments for rent in all price ranges. $$$$

Greystone: The Greystone neighborhood evokes the words "this is nice, too" as you drive past more fountains, more luxury homes, and more premier apartments. $$$$

Trace Crossings: Trace Crossings is a neighborhood of expensive homes and luxury apartments. It is actually composed of seven subdivisions, many of them gated. This neighborhood is reserved for the upper-upper middle class and downright-wealthy residents who like that new home smell. $$$$$

Ross Bridge: Ross Bridge is a master-planned community that has the Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa at its center. Naturally, any neighborhood planned around a golf course and set in the gently rolling Appalachian foothills caters to the wealthy or almost-wealthy. There are some condominiums and luxury apartments in this area, so plan on paying a sizable monthly rent amount in between rounds of golf. $$$$$

Meadowbrook: Cahaba Valley Road forms the east edge and Valleydale Road forms the west edge of the Meadowbrook neighborhood. In between is a mixture of single-family residences and apartment buildings that were built in two waves. The older structures went up between 1970 and 2000, while the newer ones were built after that time period. This is a nice, quiet middle-class neighborhood. $$$

Riverchase: Riverchase is a convenient area in that it is located close to Oak Mountain State Park. The Riverchase development, that just happens to include the Riverchase Country Club, is filled with expensive homes so house rent is high. However, the area is also close to the giant mall, so there are plenty of affordable apartments outside of the planned-community development. $$$

Inverness: The neighborhood of Inverness could be described as a low-end of upper middle class area with the average house price somewhere around the national average. Thats not too bad in a city where crazy expensive homes for rent are found as far as the eyes can see. There are nice apartments for rent in Inverness, and the rents are reasonable. $$$

Rocky Ridge: Interstate 459 cuts through the heart of Rocky Ridge. It is a nice suburban neighborhood with much lower priced homes compared to many other areas in Hoover. There is also a variety of apartments to rent, including one bedroom apartments with amenities like a swimming pool, wi-fi, and a fitness center. $$$