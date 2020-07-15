/
The University of Alabama
29 Apartments For Rent Near The University of Alabama
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)
403 Meador Drive
403 Meador Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
403 Meador Dr. Available 08/05/20 ON UA CAMPUS - Just a minutes walk to campus with a private parking lot. Lawn service, washer/dryer connections, and emergency maintenance. (RLNE5803241)
502 16th Street Unit 1
502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1480 sqft
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** 3 bedroom,
2231 Forest Lake Drive - 19
2231 Forest Lake Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$615
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a great 1 bed 1 bath with washer dryer hook up on the bottom floor at Forest Lake Apartment complex! Forest Lake Apartments is a small community with a pool and on site laundry room!
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)
117 31st Street
117 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
117 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5839960)
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait
1903 6th Avenue
1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Town home off Hackberry Rd.
600 13TH ST
600 13th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3BR/3BA with balcony and a view! Gated entry, top/4th floor unit with no one above! Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. New HVAC unit! All appliances including washer/dryer.
1735 16th Avenue East - D
1735 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.
1733 16th Avenue East - C
1733 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.
21 Dubois Terrace
21 Dubois Terrace, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! - Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout most
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4
917 Homewood Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Condo For Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Available
410 19th Street
410 19th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
410 19th Street Available 08/01/20 2/1 in Forest Lake - (RLNE5839957)
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!
1309 13th Street E
1309 13th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2004 sqft
1309 13th Street E Available 07/26/20 Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! - Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has new
1628 4th Avenue
1628 4th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1688 sqft
1628 4th Avenue Available 08/07/20 1628 4th Avenue - 3 BR/2 BA house on a large corner lot in quiet Forest Lake neighborhood! Located half a mile to Coleman Coliseum and less than a mile to Bryant-Denny Stadium! Pet friendly with large fenced back
1805 8th Avenue
1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed.
2909 Narrow Lane Road
2909 Narrow Lane Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2909 Narrow Lane Road Available 08/05/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 Bath near Campus - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - original hardwood flooring, large fenced in back yard. Great price for the area. (RLNE5906147)
520 29th Street
520 29th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom Home in Tuscaloosa - 2 bedroom home available in Tuscaloosa. The home features a living room and den, eat-in kitchen and dining room, large bedrooms, and a fenced yard. Managed by: Jody Barber <> 205-632-6005 (RLNE5004141)
114 31st Street
114 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
916 Wallace Wade Avenue
916 Wallace Wade Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 Wallace Wade Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo by Bryant-Denney - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo located right by Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wallace Wade Ave.
