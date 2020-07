Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse parking e-payments package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport coffee bar dog grooming area guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. The newest studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Historic Railroad Park combine modern luxury with the convenience of nearby entertainment hot spots, restaurants, shops and 1 block from the Railroad Park. Location is 4th Avenue South, offering easy access to I65, UAB and the downtown central business district. Bringing downtown to life. LEASE TODAY!