/
/
gardendale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
302 Apartments for rent in Gardendale, AL📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Results within 1 mile of Gardendale
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Hooper City
1 Unit Available
3840 Coalburg Rd
3840 Coalburg Road, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric home today! This unit is spacious, recently updated, and has everything you'll need. Located in Fultondale. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and a short commute to Birmingham.
Results within 5 miles of Gardendale
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
901 Meadowbrook Drive
901 Meadowbrook Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1006 sqft
New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4509 40th Pl N
4509 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
- (RLNE5605598)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Trotter Court
151 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1422 sqft
Home for rent in Morris...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! 3D Virtual Tour Now Available!!! - ?? Click the link below to tour this home in 3D NOW!! ?? https://www.zillow.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 18th Ave NW
108 18th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
- (RLNE4454384)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1353 5th Place NW
1353 5th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
Center Point - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home." (RLNE5595114)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1249 Waverly Street
1249 Waverly Street, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$580
1255 sqft
Tarrant - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Central Heat and Air, Total Electric, Close to Schools and Recreation Center. To take a video tour of this property go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Jackson Blvd
905 Jackson Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1232 sqft
Great home for rent in convenient location - This is a wonderful home in Tarrant Close to downtown, sidewalks, enclosed sunroom, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very large kitchen with lots of cabinets, central heat and air, all
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1222 Linwood Street
1222 Linwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Roebuck/Jefferson County - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, 1 Car Garage. (RLNE5855285)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5845357)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gardendale, the median rent is $694 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,215 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gardendale, check out our monthly Gardendale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gardendale area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gardendale from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL