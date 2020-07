Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden internet cafe dog park fire pit parking pool garage internet access 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments online portal

The Outlook at Greystone offers Newly Renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Birmingham, Alabama. Conveniently located on Cahaba Valley Road, and close to Highway 119 and Highway 280, you will find shopping, fine dining and local entertainment at your fingertips. The Outlook at Greystone has everything you deserve to meet your everyday lifestyle!



Our spacious floor plan options offer modern finishes to suit your needs. You will enjoy breathtaking views of Birmingham and natural lighting from our large picture windows. Our expansive kitchen boasts stylish cabinets, a pantry and a breakfast bar* for entertaining. Retreat into your bedroom with plush carpets and an enormous walk-in closet to keep you organized. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming views of our community gardens.



In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers a Resident Lounge with complimentary Java Bar and Wi-Fi Hub, a 24-hour Flex Stud