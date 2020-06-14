120 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL with garage

Apartment List
Birmingham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Industrial Center
63 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Penfield Park
1 Unit Available
1044 Southwood Drive
1044 Southwood Drive, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2032 sqft
Reduced!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Ready for new residents in this roomy double lot 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in an established neighborhood. This home features 2,032 sq.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Birmingham, AL

Birmingham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

