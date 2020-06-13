127 Apartments for rent in Fultondale, AL

/
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
465 West Park Drive
465 West Park Drive, Fultondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2159 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
429 2nd Street
429 2nd Street, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with plenty counter top space and cabinets. This home also features two living spaces and a cover deck.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Park Lane
729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1940 sqft
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Hooper City
1 Unit Available
3840 Coalburg Rd
3840 Coalburg Road, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric home today! This unit is spacious, recently updated, and has everything you'll need. Located in Fultondale. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and a short commute to Birmingham.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
27 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Smithfield Estates
15 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Forest Park
8 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Windsor in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fultondale, the median rent is $716 for a studio, $806 for a 1-bedroom, $933 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,254 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fultondale, check out our monthly Fultondale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fultondale area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fultondale from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
