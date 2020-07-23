/
/
jefferson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
450 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, AL📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
30 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
53 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
16 Units Available
Barrington Apartment Homes
5775 Summer Place Pkwy, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1372 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Apartment Homes in Birmingham, Alabama! Our beautiful 28-acre community is located in Hoover with easy access to local Interstates 20/59, 65, and 459.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
5 Units Available
Forest Park
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
35 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
27 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$925
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1893 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,429
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,057
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$806
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1334 sqft
Welcome home to The Falls and Woods of Hoover, upscale and modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Hoover. Our elegant and well-appointed floor plans & upscale amenities provide the very best in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$891
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$771
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$971
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, The University of Alabama, Birmingham Southern College, and Jefferson State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Huntsville, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, and Vestavia Hills have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALGadsden, ALJasper, ALAdamsville, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALIrondale, ALGraysville, AL