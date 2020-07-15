Apartment List
/
AL
/
birmingham
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$875
561 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
6 Units Available
Five Points South
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Drake in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
2 Units Available
South Eastlake
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Madrid in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glen Iris
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Forest Park
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Wylam
5540, #7 Main
5540 7th Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$2,196
1550 sqft
6 Offices, reception area and break room. West side of Dothan in nice strip center with Goldfingers and Palm Beach Tan.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
490 N WILDWOOD CIR
490 Wildwood North Cir, Homewood, AL
Studio
$1,500
t

July 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Birmingham rents increased slightly over the past month

Birmingham rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Birmingham stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $970 for a two-bedroom. Birmingham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Birmingham, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Birmingham rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Birmingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Birmingham is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Birmingham's median two-bedroom rent of $970 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Birmingham's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Birmingham than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Birmingham.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBirmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Accessible ApartmentsBirmingham Apartments with Balcony
    Birmingham Apartments with GarageBirmingham Apartments with GymBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBirmingham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBirmingham Apartments with ParkingBirmingham Apartments with Pool
    Birmingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBirmingham Cheap PlacesBirmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Luxury PlacesBirmingham Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
    Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
    Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
    Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
    CrestlineLiberty Highlands

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
    Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
    Samford University