Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub

Welcome home to The Abbey at Inverness, a gorgeous one- and two-bedroom apartment community in Birmingham, Alabama. Wake up each morning to the sun glimmering off the surface of one of our eight gorgeous lakes, including a 10-acre lake for fishing. Dive into one of the two sparkling swimming pools or enjoy playing billiards in our new resident clubhouse.