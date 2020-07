Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry playground internet access parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments green community hot tub online portal

Experience the conveniences of living in Birmingham’s most exciting neighborhood. Park Place Apartment Homes offer a sense of community that sets it apart from other apartments in Birmingham. Offering 1, 2 & 3 bedroom plans ensures a perfect fit for every resident that chooses our community. Modern, energy-efficient amenities paired with a well-maintained environment make living easy and carefree.