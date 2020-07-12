/
/
/
forest park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, Birmingham, AL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
39 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:14am
2 Units Available
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
7 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3841 Glenwood Avenue
3841 Glenwood Avenue, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
3841 Glenwood Avenue Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Cottage Home in Historic Forest Park! - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020*** Welcome to this inviting Cottage home located just north of Highland Park Golf Course in the historic Forest Park
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
2 Units Available
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue #A9, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1050 sqft
The Highlands Apartment Communities are known for taking historic charm and adding luxury and modern convenience into apartment homes. We manage 9 separate locations that span across Highland Park, Southside and the Lakeview Historic district.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
245 52nd Street North
245 52nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1587 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
920 47th Place South
920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1322 sqft
Reduced!! HURRY! Move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 21st Ave South
2315 21st Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely home just steps away from the heart of English Village - Location! Location!!! English Village is literally only steps away.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
4721 3rd Avenue South
4721 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1304 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:22am
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:13am
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
