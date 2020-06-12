/
/
grayson valley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2314 Grayson Valley Circle Available 07/01/20 Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Shoemaker Street
2755 Shoemaker Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1218 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Janice Circle Northeast
2624 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1688 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2671 Janice Circle Northeast
2671 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2805 Martin Street
2805 Martin Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2513 Wright Circle
2513 Wright Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1416 sqft
REduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now***Cute 3 BR, 1 BA brick ranch home on cul-de-sac in Grayson Valley. Move-in ready for new residents. You will enjoy the extra space with a large finished bonus in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1320 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
Results within 1 mile of Grayson Valley
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2306 Spencer Ln
2306 Spencer Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
This gem has 3 bedrooms and two baths, with tons of unfinished basement space. Newly updated with granite counter tops and luxury vinyl flooring, this house is a must see! Call 205-410-8785 to schedule an appointment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1674 English Knoll Lane
1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2000 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Old Springville Road
2118 Old Springville Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
2168 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Big Mountain Drive
1661 Big Mountain Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1652 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5896 Old Springville Road
5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1072 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Grayson Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Grayson Valley area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grayson Valley from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, AL