Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator air conditioning furnished hardwood floors granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance carport cc payments conference room e-payments green community media room sauna

It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz. Today, this iconic address is redefining urban living – combining modern residences, dining, retail and office space into a stylish downtown destination that truly has it all. Steps away from vibrant Second Avenue North, our Downtown Birmingham apartments offer easy access to the downtown central business district as well as Railroad Park, Regions Field and UAB. It’s connected to the city’s past but alive with the energy of a reimagined downtown. The story began in 1923, but it continues with you. The Pizitz. Live Your Story.