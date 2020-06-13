/
/
forestdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
221 Apartments for rent in Forestdale, AL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1825 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
917 Laverne St
917 Laverne Street, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1764 sqft
This home is ready to move in and has plenty of room! This 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features a nice living room and a separate dining room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Huge, clean kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Forestdale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Smithfield Estates
14 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Pratt
1 Unit Available
541 Closhire Lane
541 Closhire Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1114 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
621 Russell Street
621 Russell Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1159 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Forestdale
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood Place
1 Unit Available
2026 Lee Ct SW
2026 Lee Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1204 sqft
- (RLNE5580242)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2720 23rd Street Ensley
2720 23rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$925
2400 sqft
Beautiful Newly renovated, very large rooms 4 bedroom - Must see this beautiful home. Please park in back, level entry to door from back carport. gas heat,central air (RLNE5676891)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1720 Cullman Ave #4
1720 Cullman Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1404 32nd Street
1404 32nd St, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
2340 22nd St Ensley
2340 22nd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
- (RLNE5554022)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1707 Warrior Rd
1707 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1420 sqft
Birmingham/West - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, total electric, fresh paint and kitchen floor. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 12th Ave SW
230 12th Ave SE, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5685312)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Forestdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Forestdale area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forestdale from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
