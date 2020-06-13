Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

137 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$814
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
38 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
27 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$843
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$853
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
13 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Smithfield Estates
15 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$928
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$878
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Birmingham, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Birmingham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

