Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Osceola Cir.
508 Osceola Circle, Fairfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
- (RLNE4806402)
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
728 Glen Crest Dr
728 Glen Crest Drive, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
Single story all brick home ready for immediate move in! Quietly nestled away on a private street, this offers an ideal location in Fairfield with easy access to shops, schools, major roads, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
226 59TH ST
226 59th Street, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
504 Newton Drive
504 Newton Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1229 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Ensley
1 Unit Available
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
5504 Madison Drive
5504 Madison Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$805
1184 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1336 Oakland Ave
1336 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
- (RLNE5806852)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wylam
1 Unit Available
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
6112 Court M
6112 M Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1700 sqft
- (RLNE4969045)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1404 32nd Street
1404 32nd St, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5205 McClain St
5205 Mc Clain Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Great home newly renovated - (RLNE4048176)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Rayfield Drive
1429 Rayfield Drive, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$735
1008 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room/Den, Kitchen, Total Electric, Freshly Painted, Carpet, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on find a home. (RLNE3748070)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
4804 Terrace M
4804 Terrace M, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1429 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
1429 Warrior Rd
1429 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1036 sqft
Check out this adorable all-electric 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. This well-kept property features spacious and clean living areas and bedrooms. Large backyard and driveway for off-street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1509 58TH ST
1509 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Brick 3 bed 1 bath conveniently located in Central Park. Central heat and air. sec 8 OK
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Belview Heights
1 Unit Available
921 Valley Road Place
921 Valley Road Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1466 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1301 35th Street Ensley
1301 35th Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
This home features a 2 Bdrm 1 bath, Livingroom, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Large fenced in backyard. The price is awesome. If you move in by you will receive $50.00 off per month for a 12,18,36 month lease. with approved credit.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fairfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $810.
Some of the colleges located in the Fairfield area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairfield from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
