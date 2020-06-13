/
irondale
189 Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft

1 Unit Available
2332 2nd Avenue South
2332 2nd Avenue South, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1064 sqft

1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
816 Vanderbilt Street
816 Vanderbilt Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
7801 Vienna Ave
7801 Vienna Avenue, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1880 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
7337 Queenstown Avenue
7337 Queenstown Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$730
1432 sqft
7337 Queenstown Ave - 7337 Queenstown Ave, Birmingham, AL is a single family home that contains 1,432 sq ft and was built in 1946. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. (RLNE5855867)
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
129 Briar Grove Drive
129 Briar Grove Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1539 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
1 Unit Available
4316 LITTLE RIVER RD
4316 Little River Road, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs.
Crestline
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
Crestline
1 Unit Available
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
5156 Northumberland Road
5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
48 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
