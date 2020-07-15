/
Jeff State
29 Apartments For Rent Near Jeff State
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
2648 5th Way NW
2648 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
3300 sqft
This Gorgeous, all brick home is 3 beds 2 baths and has a 2 car garage and sits on an huge corner lot on a very nice street! This house has plenty of space to make your family at home with a huge master suite, large open floor plan and a HUGE
Bridlewood
1654 6th Street Northwest
1654 6th Street Northwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
2076 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! Hard wood floors welcome you into a spacious living room.
2245 3rd St NE
2245 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator.
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.
1705 5th Way NW
1705 5th Way Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Very nice single size home. Step onto this Nice size front porch. Spacious family room and kitchen with large eat in area. Large master bedroom with half bath. 2 nice size bedrooms with spacious closets.
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.
1652 2nd Street Northwest
1652 2nd Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,105
2546 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.
6025 Princess Boulevard
6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have.
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
12 21st Court Northwest
12 21st Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1432 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
2268 4th Place Circle NE
2268 4th Place Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$949
2268 4th Place Circle NE (Centerpoint) - FOR RENT: 3 bedrooms 1.
432 Woodland Court Northeast
432 Woodland Court Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,226
2086 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA with awesome deck on the back. Move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all - a LR/Den and separate DR great for gatherings.
504 15th Ct NW
504 15th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1758 sqft
Welcome Home to 504 15th Ct NW! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The kitchen has an open design and the tasteful updates are gorgeous.
Apple Valley
3051 Apple Valley Ln
3051 Apple Valley Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
Welcome Home to 3051 Apple Valley Lane! This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The home has beautiful hardwoods, a beautiful living area with lots of natural lighting, and a huge kitchen.