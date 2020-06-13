Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

189 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL

Glen Iris
Five Points South
Forest Park
Sand Ridge
Highland Park
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$814
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Forest Park
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
38 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
27 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$843
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$853
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.

Median Rent in Birmingham

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham is $836, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $968.
Studio
$743
1 Bed
$836
2 Beds
$968
3+ Beds
$1,302
City GuideBirmingham
At the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains sits one of the American South’s most storied cities, Birmingham, Alabama. Outsiders may forever remember the city for its violent, segregationist past, but residents of today’s Birmingham know their city as a vibrant, ethnically diverse community that just happens to boast some of the Deep South’s most affordable and attractive renting options. So what do you say? Are you ready to head on down to Dixie and start living the high life with Birmingh...
Life in Birmingham

Let’s not kid ourselves: The consensus among those who’ve never lived in Alabama – or at least visited it– is that the state is nothing but a giant backwoods farmland filled with dudes in cut-off tees who drive around in their Confederate flag-covered pickup trucks all day blaring “Free Bird.” Then they go home, crack open a fresh can of whatever light beer was on sale at the local Piggly Wiggly that day, and sit down on their couches (which are situated on their front lawns, of course) to watch NASCAR races that they taped on their circa-1983 VCRs.

Such depictions of ‘Bama may make for comedy gold, but the truth is that metropolitan Birmingham in the 21st century is home to more than 1.1 million residents who hail from various walks of life and enjoy all the amenities of a modern big city. Formerly a hub for the agricultural and steel industries only, Birmingham is now a hotspot for the healthcare, financial, and publishing businesses as well. Three of the state’s major law schools are located within city limits, in addition to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the UAB School of Medicine, and various other private and public universities, which combine to give parts of the city a strong collegiate vibe.

The city is also dotted with numerous parks, trails, art galleries, nightlife venues, ethnic restaurants, an opera house, symphony orchestra, and various museums including the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Kelly Ingram Park, which pay tribute to past residents who dedicated their lives to the struggle for racial equality. Bottom line: If you show up in Birmingham expecting to find some barely-modernized episode of Hee Haw going on around you, you’re in store for a mighty case of culture shock.

Jobs and the Mighty Dollar Bill

Because the city’s cost of living rate is so low (17 percentage points lower than the average American city), Birmingham is an ideal stomping grounds for careerists looking to settle down, build up a bankroll, and stash away some greenbacks in the process. The city has become a hotbed in recent years for white-collar professionals in the medical, insurance, and financial industries, many of whom live in the plethora of budget-friendly rentals in the B’ham ‘burbs and commute to the inner city for work each day.

We don’t want to send you into Birmingham under false pretenses, though (wow, aren’t we sweet!), so you should probably know that “Magic City” isn’t quite so magical for all those in the workforce. Certain parts of the city are rather destitute, and nearly a quarter of Birmingham residents live under the poverty line. So use that world-famous common sense of yours and make sure you have a reliable gig lined up in Birmingham before scouring the land for your dream dwellings.

Traffic, traffic, and traffic

Have we mentioned traffic?

Because basically everyone in Birmingham who lives outside the downtown area drives his or her own car, rush hour traffic can be a soul-sucking, white-knuckling, hair-pulling, fist-shaking, middle finger-waving misadventure. Try traveling east on Hwy 80 around five o’clock, for instance, and you might find yourself jealous of the slugs crawling by at a pace much quicker than your own. Likewise, it won’t take long for you to realize why locals have dubbed the I-59/I-65 interchange “Malfunction Junction.” Public transportation (the MAX city buses and DART trolleys) is available, but it’s only a reasonable option if you’re bumming around the inner city, so make sure you bring your own car to Birmingham, and plan on spending an hour or two inside it on most days.

In recent years, the downtown area has seen an increase in high-end lofts and condos, while the areas immediately surrounding the eclectic, artsy Five Points South district remain popular locales for leasers as well. Some of the more desireable suburban neighborhoods include Mountain Brook, Homewood, and Hoover, where renters can typically find quality apartments and freestanding houses for rent in the $600-$800 range.

Tips for Tenants

Apartments and other rental units are easy as mom’s apple pie to find in Birmingham, so take your time and shop the market before settling on your future lodgings. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, but if you do come across one, you might want to just shrug it off, because it won’t be difficult to find something comparable. Whether you’re in the market for a basic studio pad, a luxurious flat loaded with flash and dazzle, or anything in between, you’ll have no shortage of options in Birmingham.

In addition to apartments, condos, and townhouses, single family detached homes are readily available in Birmingham. Boring but meaningful stat alert: Just 47 percent of the city’s residents are homeowners, but freestanding houses account for 61 percent of all residential buildings. It doesn’t take a math degree from UAB to realize those numbers add up to good news for renters who’d prefer four walls to call their own (at least temporarily!).

Different landlords throughout town have different rules regarding pets (most allow them, but some don’t), subletting, and roommates, so before you visit an apartment, call ahead to get some preliminary info. And be on the lookout for move-in specials, which frequently pop up especially around the UAB/Five Points/Southside areas. Rental prices obviously differ depending on size, location, and amenities, but the typical 1-2BR unit in Birmingham goes for between $500-$800 and lucky leasers can even find a few furnished luxury pads in a similar price range.

And now you’re all set to start the journey for your dream digs. So welcome to Birmingham, enjoy some grits and hominy while you’re down here, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Birmingham Rent Report. Birmingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Birmingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Birmingham rents declined slightly over the past month

Birmingham rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Birmingham stand at $837 for a one-bedroom apartment and $968 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Birmingham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Birmingham, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Birmingham rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Birmingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Birmingham is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Birmingham's median two-bedroom rent of $968 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Birmingham.
    • While Birmingham's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Birmingham than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Birmingham.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Birmingham’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Birmingham renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Birmingham Renter Survey

    Here’s how Birmingham ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Birmingham’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Birmingham renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received near-average scores."

    Key Findings in Birmingham include the following:

    • Birmingham renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Birmingham were pet-friendliness (A), affordability (A-) and quality of local schools (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Birmingham renters are state and local taxes and public transit, which both received D grades.
    • Birmingham did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities like Atlanta (B), New Orleans (B), Charleston (A-) and Columbia (B-).
    • Birmingham did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), Chicago (B-) and Raleigh (A).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Birmingham?
    In Birmingham, the median rent is $743 for a studio, $836 for a 1-bedroom, $968 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,302 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Birmingham, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Birmingham?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Birmingham include Glen Iris, Five Points South, Forest Park, Sand Ridge, and Highland Park.
    How pet-friendly is Birmingham?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Birmingham received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Birmingham?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Birmingham received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Birmingham?
    Birmingham renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Birmingham did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Birmingham?
    Birmingham renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Birmingham did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Birmingham?
    Some of the colleges located in the Birmingham area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Birmingham?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Birmingham from include Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.

