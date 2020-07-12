/
crestline
128 Apartments for rent in Crestline, Birmingham, AL
Last updated July 10 at 02:39pm
10 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
Results within 1 mile of Crestline
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
33 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Art Hanes Blvd
425 A Hanes Boulevard, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
425 Art Hanes Blvd Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Home in Birmingham, AL - View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This is a must see home in Crestline.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
920 47th Place South
920 47th Place South, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1322 sqft
Reduced!! HURRY! Move in by July 15 and get September rent for FREE! Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow in the awesome Avondale area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 Sumar Rd
1309 Sumar Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
1309 Sumar Rd Available 07/17/20 **NEW LISTING!!** 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beauty in the Avondale Community of Birmingham! - Excellent rental home in the growing community of Crestwood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, new stove and microwave. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5156 Northumberland Road
5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
706 64th Place South
706 64th Place South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
754 sqft
706 64th Place South Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Cottage in North Crestwood Community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
208 ELDER ST
208 Elder Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Modern open floor concept home has been updated and is move in ready. 3 ample sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter-tops and includes appliances. The fenced backyard is private and has a new patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7160 66th St S
7160 66th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1116 sqft
- (RLNE5925876)
Results within 5 miles of Crestline
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
