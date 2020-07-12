/
glen iris
126 Apartments for rent in Glen Iris, Birmingham, AL
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
57 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1924 5th Street South
1924 5th Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1788 sqft
Southside - Five Points - UAB - GREAT Home!! - Location! Location! Location! If you are looking for a great home with a convenient location this is it. Just a couple of minutes to UAB, I-65, Samford, or downtown.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 BEACON PKWY
1300 Beacon Parkway East, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
401 Skyview Dr
401 Skyview Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
Come see this beautiful all-electric condo today! The living room and bedroom are spacious with a clean carpet. Large, walk-in closet off of the master bedroom. Situated in the top building within a quiet, gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Iris
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1560 sqft
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2007 Hollins Dr
2007 Hollins Drive Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
858 sqft
Birmingham/Southside - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on “find a home.” (RLNE5587943)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 20th Street So. # 311
401 20th St S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1159 14th Avenue S
1159 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
Nice 1 Bd/Ba Condo located in Five Points South. What a GREAT location! Just a walk or a bike ride to UAB & downtown. Kitchen has refrigerator & stackable washer/dryer unit included. Enjoy the day in the community pool located onsite.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
313 BETA ST
313 Beta Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Blocks from UAB, convenient to downtown, interstates, park is in the back of the complex. Ready move-in apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central AC. washer/dryer connection. Kitchen appliances provided. NO PET ALLOWED. Owner manages.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
111 Center Street South
111 Center Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1248 sqft
111 Center Street South - Welcome Home to 111 Center Street South! This gorgeous home features 3BR/1BA spacious front porch area, formal living and dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, refrigerator, electric stove, fireplace, and a spacious
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
603 Forest Dr
603 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1429 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Edgewood! - Brick home has renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! This nice one-level house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors & natural light in living
Results within 5 miles of Glen Iris
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
39 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
39 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
